Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 772 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $173.28 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

