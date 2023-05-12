Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 980 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $310.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.00 and a 200-day moving average of $317.46. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.