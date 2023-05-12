Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.