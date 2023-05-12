Cutler Group LLC CA Grows Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 418.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 5.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

