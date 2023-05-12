Cutler Group LLC CA Has $29,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,701.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.