Cutler Group LLC CA Invests $28,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.