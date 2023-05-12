Cutler Group LLC CA Invests $28,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CRMT opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
