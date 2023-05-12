Cutler Group LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 878,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 279,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

