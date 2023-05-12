Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $33.68 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

