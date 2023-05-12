Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $147.01 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

