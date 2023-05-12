DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 584,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 450,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

