DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

