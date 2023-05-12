Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

