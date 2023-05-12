Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,979 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,244,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $811,394,000 after acquiring an additional 233,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

