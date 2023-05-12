Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,122,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

