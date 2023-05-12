Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.