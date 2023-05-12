Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

