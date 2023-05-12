e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

