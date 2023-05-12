East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 671.0% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.