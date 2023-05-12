Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile



Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

