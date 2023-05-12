Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

