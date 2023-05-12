Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 688.7% from the April 15th total of 130,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.86 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($3.42). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
