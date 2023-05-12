Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.17 and a beta of 1.12. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

