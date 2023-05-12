EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $84.17 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

