Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.8 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

