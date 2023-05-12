Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after buying an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene Trading Down 0.2 %

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $244.60 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.