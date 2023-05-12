Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

