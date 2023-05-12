Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

NYSE EXR opened at $152.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

