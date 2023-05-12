Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,962 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.