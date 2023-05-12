Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ENI by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

