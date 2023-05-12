Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euro Tech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

