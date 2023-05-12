Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.