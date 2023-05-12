Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,556. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

