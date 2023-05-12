Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $871,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

