Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.