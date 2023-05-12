F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

