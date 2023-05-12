Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FN stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

