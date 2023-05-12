Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

