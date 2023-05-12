Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 208,476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $44.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.