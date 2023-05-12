Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.