First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

