First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 645.9% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

