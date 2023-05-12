First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

