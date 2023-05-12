Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.