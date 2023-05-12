Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $96.58 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

