Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQL opened at $41.51 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

