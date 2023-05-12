Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 634,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

