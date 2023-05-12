FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

NYSE:EL opened at $201.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.