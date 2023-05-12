FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million.

Funko Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $559.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Stories

