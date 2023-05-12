FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issued By William Blair

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

FLYW opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

