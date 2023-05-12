FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut by Analyst

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of SCVL opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

